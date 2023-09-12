Kuwait’s Heavy Engineering Industries and Ship-building Company (HEISCO) said on Monday it has been awarded a contract by state-owned Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) with a value of around 19.62 million Kuwaiti dinars ($65 million).

The company said in a statement on Kuwait bourse that the contract involves operation and maintenance of bulk chemical facilities, and operation of laboratories and effluent water disposal plants in company areas in South and East Kuwait.

The Central Agency for Public Tenders approved the award of the contract at the request of KOC, which manages Kuwait’s upstream oil industry.

“You will be informed about any developments in this regard,” HEISCO said in its statement on the bourse, where it is listed.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

