Kuwait intends to build new power plants to face growing domestic demand and avoid any supply shortages, the Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy Minister has said.

Mahmoud Bushehri said consumption in the summer is expected to surpass electricity generation capacity but the shortage of around 1,000 megawatts (MW) would be offset through the Gulf power network

He told Alseyassah newspaper that supplies from the GCC grid would enable Kuwait to avert supply shortages next summer, when demand peaks at over 19,000 MW.

“To resolve the supply problem, we have chalked out plans to construct new power facilities…the operational life of some stations has expired and they need to be removed…this means we need to build new stations to replace those units,” he said.

Bushehri said new projects include renewable energy generation to allow Kuwait attain its target of expanding the share of renewable sources to 30 percent of the total energy mix within the next four years.

