Kuwait’s Ministry of Electricity & Water & Renewable Energy is expected to award the main construction contract for Sabiya Power and Distillation Plant [Sabiya Extension 4 CCGT] by the first quarter of 2023.

“The bid submission deadline was extended from 31 May 2022 to 26 July. The contract is expected to be awarded by early first quarter 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The source said commercial bidders include Alghanim International General Trading and Contracting Company ($834.80 million), and SEPCOIII Electric Power Construction Corp ($ 863.56 million).

The scope of work involves supply, installation, operation and maintenance of combined cycle gas turbine units to increase the electric power at the site of the Sabiya Power and Water Distillation plant by 900 megawatts and measured at 400kV Switchgear at 0.85 power factor and 50Hz.

In June 2022, Zawya Projects had reported that the contract is expected to be awarded by the end of third quarter 2022.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)