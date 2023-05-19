Kenya is seeking private sector investment in 100 dams amid the need to invest 1.7 trillion shillings ($12.45 billion) to overcome water scarcity challenges.

“The government plans to partner with private investors by offering land, as some of the dam sites are on government land, especially in forests,” Business Daily newspaper reported, citing Water Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome.

She added that the ministry intends to ensure sustainable and reliable water services through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) initiative.

The PPP dams initiative seeks private sector capital and technology through a design, build, finance, operate, maintain and transfer model.

The programme strives to provide drinking water to an additional six million households, bringing one million hectares under irrigation and generating 554 MW of hydropower.

