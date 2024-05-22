Jordan has launched a project to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations as part of a government strategy to protect the environment and expand reliance on renewable energy sources, newspapers said on Wednesday.

The state-controlled Irbid Electricity Company (IEC) unveiled the ambitious project on Tuesday in partnership with the Jordanian American Company for Manufacturing Electricity Distribution and Control Devices.

Jordan’s Arabic language daily Addustour quoted Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Saleh Al-Kharabsheh as saying the new project is part of plans approved recently by the cabinet to turn Jordan into a “green energy and hydrogen hub.”

The report said the country’s first EV charging station was built in the Northern Irbid city, adding that ‘Nur Al-Shimal for vehicle charging (Shahin)’ has been formed to undertake the project.

