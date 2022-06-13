Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) discussed the implementation of projects financed by JICA in Kurdistan including amendment of the masterplan of Erbil city for the Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism, and the financing of Deralok hydroelectric plant.

KRG said in a statement that these and other projects were discussed during a meeting between KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and JICA’s Iraq director Gen Yoneda.

The statement said JICA is working with KRG to implement water, sewage and electricity projects in Kurdistan, adding that other projects that were discussed included the development of water delivery mechanism in Halabja and the renovation of the Sulaymaniyah Museum.

JICA’s biggest project in Iraq, in terms of funding, is Basra Refinery development project.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)