Iraq has approved a project to build a 2,000 MW power plant as part of a post-war scheme to rehabilitate its services and infrastructure, an Iraqi deputy was reported on Monday as saying.

The power project is located in the Sothern oil hub of Basra and is intended to bridge a power supply gap in the area, said Hatif Sahar, a member of Iraqi parliament’s energy committee.

“There is an agreement by the government and parliament to build a new power plant North of Basra with a capacity of 2,000 MW,” Sahar told Iraq’s Al-Forat News network.

“Measures to carry out this project are proceeding in the right direction…a land plot has been allocated for the project, which will receive gas feedback from the nearby West Qurna 1 and West Qurna 2 oilfields,” he added without providing further details.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

