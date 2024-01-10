Iraq is still waiting for power supplies from Jordan to start flowing into its network nearly 18 months after the completion of the first phase of a project to link their electricity grids, the local press has reported.

In a letter sent to Prime Minister Mohammed Al-Sudani last week, the Governor of the Western Al-Anbar Governorate Ali Hameed said the province has not received power from Jordan though the new connection.

“Phase 1 of the power connection project with Jordan was completed in August 2022 but no power has been received yet,” Hameed said in his letter, published in Baghdad Al-youm and other Iraqi publications.

“We appeal for you to issue instructions to the competent authorities to operate the new lines considering that the Governorate is in dire need for electricity following the destruction of many facilities during the war.”

Officials said in 2023 Phase 1 of the link through Al-Anbar would provide Iraq with around 500 megawatts (MW) of electricity and that it would receive additional supplies after the completion of the second and third phases.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.