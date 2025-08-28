Iraq’s Minister of Communications Hiyam Al-Yasiri has signed a contract to land a new submarine cable in the Southern Al-Faw Peninsula with a Bahraini company.

"Today, we signed the contract to land Iraq's sixth submarine cable at the Alfa station with Batelco by Beyom,” she told the official Iraqi news agency on Wednesday.

She said that "by signing this contract, Iraq has entered into submarine and transit cable contracts with all the countries of the Arabian Gulf."

She added, "Iraq is the final station in the Arab Gulf countries, and therefore, the cables of these countries will connect Iraq to other countries around the world.”

The Minister said the contract will be executed in late 2026 or early 2027, adding that it has a large capacity and extends from Singapore, passing through Bahrain and other stations in some Arab countries, ending in Iraq."

(Writing by N. Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

