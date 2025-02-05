Iraq’s Ministry of Electricity has completed upgrades at several key power plants in partnership with GE Vernova as part of a modernisation project covering 46 gas turbines supplied by the American company.

The project covers 12 power plants and is expected to add over 500 megawatts (MW) to the national grid when it is completed in the summer of 2025, GE Vernova said in a press statement.

Ninawa, Al Diwaniyah, Hilla, Karbala, Shat Al Basra, Najibiya, Samawa, Dhiqar, Al Khairat and Al Haidariya have transitioned from heavy fuel oil (HFO) to natural gas with a capacity increase of approximately 260 MW. Uprades of remaining plants, when complete, will increase their combined capacity by approximately 250 MW.

Additionally, GE Vernova announced the successful installation of its Advanced Gas Path (AGP) upgrades at Al-Quds, Dhiqar and Al Mansouriya power plants, which is expected to achieve a 6 percent increase in output for each of these power plants and generate more electricity using the same amount of fuel.

The company has also completed comprehensive maintenance projects across Qayyarah, Diwaniyah, Al-Haydariyah, and Baghdad South power plants corresponding to a total capacity of 3.7 gigawatts (GW) as part of services and upgrade agreements.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

