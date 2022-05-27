Iraq's Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works has announced the commissioning of the third and fourth phases of the Basra Water Supply Improvement Project (Great Basra Water Project) with the full design capacity of 199,000 cubic metres per day.

A ministry statement published by local media said the ministry has also completed the inspection of equipment and facilities in coordination with Japan’s NJS, the project’s engineering consultant in preparation for the inauguration.

The Japanese-funded project aims to provide water supply facilities, including a water treatment plant and a water distribution network, in Basra and Haritha.

