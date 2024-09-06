KEC International, an India-based infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction company, has won new contracts in Saudi Arabia.

The company, the flagship of RPG Group, secured new orders of 14.23 billion Indian rupees ($169.5 million) for the design, supply and installation of 380 kV transmission lines in the Kingdom, the company said in a statement to the Bombay Stock Exchange on Thursday.

“These orders in Saudi Arabia, along with the earlier orders in UAE and Oman, have substantially enhanced our international transmission and distribution (T&D) order book,” said Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO of KEC International.

With these orders, the company order intake stands at over INR113 billion, a growth of 75 percent compared to last year, he said.



Last week, the company bagged a 400 kV transmission line contract in the UAE and a deal to develop a 380 kV transmission line in Saudi Arabia.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

