US-based H2-Industries has signed an MoU with the Swiss-based developer of integrated renewable energy projects, Terra Sola Group to deploy the former’s liquid organic hydrogen carriers (LOHC) technology in Terra Sola’s large-scale integrated solar energy programs in select African countries.

The LOHC technology will be used for the storage and release of electrical power for export, use as a local industrial feedstock, or for grid stabilisation and/or off-grid power availability, H2-Industries said in a press statement.

Power from renewable energy is converted into hydrogen, store and transported in LOHC and released for power generation (via Fuel Cell) or for direct use in industry and mobility sectors, on-grid, or off-grid.

Several project plans are currently in the final negotiation stages with the respective government authorities of the target markets with the first project commencement anticipated for the first quarter of 2023, the statement said.

Terra Sola, through its Algeria-based development arm Terra Sola PV Production Algérie, is active in more than 17 African countries with a combined project pipeline of more than 10 gigawatts (GW) installed solar capacity, the statement added.

