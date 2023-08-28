Egypt’s Pathfinder Energy Group in collaboration with the Jordan's Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources and East Gas Company, is planning to establish electric vehicle charging stations in Jordan, powered by green energy.

To advance this initiative, Pathfinder has formed partnerships with UK’s Dunhill Ventures and U.S.-based SSK Capital Investments.

Maii Elzomar, VP, Pathfinder Energy Group told Zawya Projects that the project will establish 500 charging stations at a total investment of $470 million.

"We begin implementing the project by end-2023 and complete within three years over three phases. The first phase comprises 120 charging points.”

The project aims to install EV charging stations powered by a mix of solar and wind energy.

(Reporting by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

