Egypt’s Ministry of International Cooperation has signed agreements worth $19 million with Switzerland for projects in the water and wastewater sectors.

Two grants will be used by the Ministry of Housing, Utilities and Urban Communities to implement the second phase of the drinking water management programme in Aswan Governorate in Upper Egypt and sludge management in wastewater treatment plants in the city of Beni Suef.

Sludge Management in Beni Suef City project also involves the establishment of an organic fertiliser plant and production of renewable energy and will serve as a reference project for replication in other regional cities in Egypt.

The grants form part of the joint development cooperation programme for the period 2021-2024, for which about $94 million were allocated to water, sanitation, green transformation, and enhancing private sector development participation.

