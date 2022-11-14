Korra Energi’s portfolio of projects under implementation in Egypt include a 27-megawatt (MW) power plant in Abu Rawash and flare gas recovery projects, together adding up to a total investment of more than $50 million.

Company chairman Ayman Korra told Zawya Projects that the $25 million power plant project, located in an industrial complex in Abu Rawash, would be completed by the first quarter of 2023.

The two flare gas recovery projects, he continued, are worth 500 million Egyptian pounds ($21 million). The project for Amreya Petroleum Refining Company (APRC) in cooperation with the Egyptian Maintenance Company (San Masr) involves the recovery and use of flared gas to produce butane and condensates.

The company is also working on flare gas recovery project for Esh El Mallaha Petroleum Company (ESHPETCO) in Hurghada. The recovered flare gas would be used for electricity production, heating and Natural Gas Liquids.

“We will start generating electricity from Esh El Mallaha project within two months. It will be used to produce 16 tonnes of steam per hour, and 430 tonnes of refrigeration,” said Korra.

“We have successfully implemented more than 210 projects, including 98 in the industrial sectors mainly in the pharmaceutical and food industries,” he said, adding that the company is a local partner for Japan’s Mitsubishi Power.

Outside energy sector, the company is implementing two phases of Al-Fustat Gardens redevelopment project.

(1 US Dollar = 24.46 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Marwa Abo AlMajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

