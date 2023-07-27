Arab Finance: An alliance comprised Orascom Construction PLC and the French energy firm Engie is considering the establishment of two solar energy plants to serve the affiliated metal industries and aluminum sector to Egypt’s Ministry of Public Business Sector, as per a statement on July 26th.

A delegation from the Egyptian-French consortium met with the Egyptian public business sector minister Mahmoud Esmat to probe establishing the two solar energy plants; one plant to serve Nagaa Hammadi’s aluminum park and the other to serve the new aluminum production project set for launch in Safaga.

The meeting also tackled the potential cooperation opportunities between both sides in the field of renewables, especially solar energy.

This comes within the country’s strategy to scale up renewable supplies, in coordination with the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy, and its plan to raise the renewable power capacity in comparison to the electricity grid’s generated power, Esmat said.

