Arab Finance: The Egyptian government will wrap up the deal of selling Gabal El Zeit wind farms before the end of March, Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Elsaid told Asharq Business.

The minister also added that the government would close doors on accepting final offers to acquire a stake in the fuel retailer Wataniya within 48 hours as of February 6th.

Furthermore, she noted that the country’s spending rationalization plan would not affect their expectations of a 3% economic growth in fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).