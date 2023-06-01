Arab Finance: Egypt is expected to offer the first package of seawater desalination projects to the private sector in the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, Deputy Minister of Housing for Infrastructure Affairs Sayed Ismail said in an interview with Asharq Business on May 30th.

Ismail noted that the documents of the projects’ first package, prepared by the Ministry of Housing alongside the Sovereign Fund of Egypt (TSFE) and other consultants, will be ready within the next three to four months.

The country’s plan includes 29 water desalination projects divided into several groups, he added.

Egypt has set six five-year water desalination plans extending to 2050, Ismail said, pointing out that the first plan targets a 3.3 million cubic meter of desalinated water, with the aim of reaching 5.9 million cubic meters.

Earlier this month, the TSFE prequalified 17 consortia to bid for the development of several seawater desalination projects that will be offered to the private sector.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).