Egypt’s revised energy strategy aims to expand the use of renewable energy sources to nearly 60 percent by 2024 and this will support plans to slash hydrocarbon consumption, the country’s Electricity and Renewable Energy Minister has said.

Mahmud Esmat said that at the start of 2023, the share of renewable in Egypt’s energy mix stood at just over 20 percent and the level is expected to surge to 42 percent in 2030 after the completion of multi-billion-dollar projects.

“The energy strategy which was endorsed recently targets a renewable energy share of 42 percent in 2030 and up to 60 percent in 2040,” he told Addustour newspaper.

The Minister said the strategy also calls for lessening reliance on conventional energy and largely reducing domestic fossil fuel consumption.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

