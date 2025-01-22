Egypt is targeting the production of nearly 16,100 megawatts (MW) from solar and wind projects in 2029 as part of a drive to reduce reliance on conventional power generation and save its hydrocarbon resources, press reports said on Wednesday.

The country currently produces around 6,600 MW from solar, wind and water projects and new projects would sharply lift output, the Arabic language daily Addustour said, quoting a source at the Electricity and Renewable Energy Ministry.

Most of the increase in the next few years will come from solar power projects, which will add around 5,800 MW, the source said.

“By 2029, new solar and wind energy projects will boost the country’s total renewable energy production to nearly 16,100 MW,” the source added.

Egypt, the most populated Arab nation, has set a target to expand the share of renewable energy to 42 percent by 2030 and 60 percent by 2040.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

