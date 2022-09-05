Egypt is considering the construction of two large solar and wind power generation plants to support its drive to expand reliance on renewable energy, newspapers in the North African Arab country has reported.

The two projects are part of a government strategy to increase renewable in the country’s energy mix by 45 percent in 2035, the Arabic language daily Addustoor and other local publications said.

The New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) outlined its projects plan at a meeting in Cairo on Saturday, the report said.

The plan, which was included in NREA’s annual report, covers projects under study, projects under way and those which have just been completed.

Projects under study include a solar power plant with a generation capacity of 830 megawatts (MW) and a wind power facility with a capacity of 1,700 MW, the report said.

Two other wind power projects which have been approved include a 1,375-MW facility and a 1.35-billion-euro ($1.35-billion) unit in Zafarana and Jebel El-Zeit in the Western Red Sea Governorate, the report said.

Regarding completed projects, the report said they include the $2.2-billion Benban Solar Park in the Southern Aswan Governorate with a capacity of around 1,465 MW, adding that 32 local and foreign companies participated in the construction of the plants.

