East Pipes Integrated Company has announced that it has secured contracts from Saudi Real Estate Infrastructure Company (Binyah) and Al Rashid Trading and Contracting Company for supply of steel pipes and coating applications for its projects.

Founded in 2010 in Dammam in the kingdom's Eastern Province, East Pipes Integrated Company has now become a major manufacturer of spiral steel pipes.

It presently offers helical submerged arc welded (HSAW) pipes, used in transport, water, oil and gas and other sectors, to customers worldwide.

As per the SAR57 million ($15 million) contract, work will be completed within a 7-month period, stated East Pipes in its filing to the Saudi bourse Tadawul.

The financial impact of the contract will be reflected in the first and second quarters Q2 of financial year 2025/2026.

