Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) opened 13 bids for its tender inviting from international companies to provide consultancy services for developing an electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure strategy, according to a notice posted on the utility’s website.

The tender was floated on 27 July 2022 with a closing date of 21 September 2022.

Companies that submitted bids (in UAE dirhams) were as follows:

Arthur D Little Middle East (5,564,366 dirhams)

Deloitte (3,940,227.15 dirhams)

EY Consulting (2,017,753 dirhams)

Horvath & Partner Middle East (3,310,000 dirhams)

KPMG Lower Gulf (5,438,688 dirhams)

PwC (1,455,246 dirhams)

Roland Berger Middle East (3,250,000 dirhams)

Sia Partners Abu Dhabi (1,925,000 dirhams)

Siemens Industrial (1,594,905 dirhams)

Boston Consulting Group (3,266,300 dirhams)

Tata Consultancy Services’ bid (1,713,600 dirhams) was declined while the status of offers by Systra and Tractebel Engineering was unclear.

Currently, DEWA has set up over 334 EV charging stations across Dubai.

