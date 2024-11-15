Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has issued a tender seeking Independent Power Producer (IPP) advisory service for a 1,600 megawatt (MW) solar photovoltaic power plant with 1000 MW Battery Energy Storage System (BESS).

The BESS is expected to provide six hours of storage, according to DEWA's tender notice.

The floating date is 14 November 2024. The closing date for the receipt of the completed tender is 17 December 2024 by 11.00 AM.

DEWA's energy storage initiatives include a 250MW pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta, which is expected to start trial operations in the first quarter of 2025. Additionally, the 950 MW Phase 4 of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park incorporates 100 MW from a solar central tower with 15 hours of storage, 600 MW from parabolic troughs with 12 hours of storage, and 250 MW from solar PV.

Meanwhile, the DFM-listed utility has extended the closing date for its 2.5MW alkaline electrolyser project to 9 December 2024.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

