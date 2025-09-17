Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is evaluating bids for the construction contract covering the 30 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) Ghafat Idah Reservoir Complex Pumping Station (PS6) and Endurance Road Pumping Station (PS21) Phase-1, Stream A.



The project involves construction of pumping stations, including electromechanical works and SCADA system integration.



“The bid evaluation is underway,” a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects, adding that completion is targeted for the fourth quarter of 2027.



Bids submitted include:

· AG Engineering and Power Contracting – $51.4 million

· Bin Ghalib Technology (Section B - Endurance Only) – $23 million

· Dineshchandra R. Agrawal Infracon – $58 million

· Emarat Aloula Contracting One Person Co. – $70 million; Alternative bid: $69 million

· Torishima Pump Mfg. Co. (Section A – Ghafat only): $25 million (alternative bid of $25 million)

· Gulf Contracting and Landscaping – $26 million



The tender, which was initially issued on 12 August 2024 and attracted eight bids, was re-issued on 15 March 2025 and closed on 29 May 2025.​​​​​​

