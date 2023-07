Arab Finance: Danish shipping and logistics firm Maersk has submitted an offer to the Egyptian government to acquire Zaafarana wind farm in Ras Ghareb City in the Red Sea, Al Mal News reported on July 17th.

On July 10th, it was reported that the UK leading global investor in sustainable infrastructure Actis was close to acquiring the Gabal El Zeit wind plant in Egypt.

