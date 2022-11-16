Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC) successfully generated power using hydrogen-natural gas blended fuel at its Sharm El-Sheikh Power Plant.

The project was in five months following the signing of a strategic cooperation agreement (SCA) by EEHC with GE, Hassan Allam Construction, and PGESCO, according to a joint press statement.

GE led the conception, planning, and execution of the project, as well as the building of the hydrogen-natural gas blending system. Hassan Allam supplied the manpower and equipment needed for installation, related civil works, hydrogen needed for testing, and the piping and cabling system that transported hydrogen to the mixing skid and the turbine. PGESCO helped design the project and provided engineering expertise.

The pilot was implemented on a GE LM6000 aeroderivative gas turbine.

