Integrated Renewable & Sustainable Communities (IRSC), an Egypt-based renewable energy projects developer and contractor, announced on Wednesday that it has implemented photovoltaic (PV) solar carport for the Sharm El-Sheikh International Airport.

The 280 kWp (kilowatts peak) PV solar carport spans a total area of 2,000 square metres, and generates 472-megawatt hours (MWh) of electricity annually, IRSC said in a press statement

On the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) front, IRSC said it built a 6- megawatt peak (MWp) ground-mounted off-grid solar power plant for Dina Farms, and 5 MWp solar power plant for Red Sea resort of Somabay.

The company plans to invest 1 billion Egyptian pounds ($41 million) in the next 5 years in implementing green mobility and logistics and sustainable agriculture solutions, the statement added.

(1 US Dollar = 24.37 Egyptian Pounds)

