Sungrow, the China-headquartered global supplier of inverter and energy storage systems, said on Wednesday that it has signed a contract with Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to supply inverter skid solutions for the NEOM Green Hydrogen Project.

The company said in a press statement that the inverter skid solutions would be deployed in 2.2 GWac photovoltaic (PV) solar power plant for the green hydrogen project being developed by NEOM Green Hydrogen Company (NGHC).

Earlier, Sungrow had signed the contract with L&T to supply 400 MWh energy storage systems comprising a DC capacity of 536MW/600MWh to the green hydrogen project.

In December 2022, L&T secured a major engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract worth $2.779 billion from NEOM to work on the world’s largest green hydrogen project.

"We are proud to be associated with this prestigious project as the EPC solution provider for the renewable energy and associated evacuation infrastructure for this project," said T Madhava Das, Whole-Time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Utilities) at L&T. "Our success in the Renewable space in Saudi is the outcome of the support from our partners. We are very glad to partner with Sungrow on a project of such magnitude."

James Wu, Senior Vice President of Sungrow, added: "We are thrilled to partner with Larsen & Toubro to bring our products to the landmark NEOM Green Hydrogen project. We signed the agreement to supply the Battery Energy Storage Solution a few months ago. Now we've agreed to supply our PV inverter solutions to the project.”

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

