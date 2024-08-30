Egypt - The cabinet has approved a request submitted by the Red Sea Wind Energy to amend the resolution on granting it the golden license for a power generation project in the Gulf of Suez area, as per a statement.

The project covers designing, establishing, managing, operating, and maintaining plants for power generation from wind energy with a capacity of 500 megawatts (MWs).

The amendment includes increasing the project’s capacity from 500 MWs to 650 MWs with additional investments of $127 million.

The cabinet has also authorized the measures taken by the Ministry of Transport with the related entities regarding the cooperation agreement between the Alexandria Port Authority, the Authority for the Development and Use of New and Renewable Energy, and an energy firm on a green hydrogen project.

