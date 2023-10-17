Bahrain’s tender board has opened bids for the construction of a sewer network in the Northern region, newspaper said on Tuesday.

The project involves building sewer lines, manholes and a pumping station with a capacity of 650 litres/second in Madinat Hamad and Allowzi in Northern Bahrain, the Arabic language daily Akhbar Al-Khaleej said.

A tender board notice said bids submitted by Jalal Al A Ali & Sons; Al Door Excavation & Building Contracting Company; Abdulhadi Alafoo and Zohal Construction Company were accepted.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

