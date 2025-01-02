Bahrain's Ministry of Works has invited bids from major utility project developers for a key sewerage project in Malkiya region. The scope of work includes construction and installation of a gravity sewer by open trench as well as setting up a new 180 LS pump station.

The project is aimed at enhancing the area by developing the sewer network, said the Ministry of Works in its tender notification.

The general scope of works for the proposed scheme includes construction and installation of a gravity sewer by open trench, a new 50 LS capacity lift station and a new 180 LS pump station, it stated.

The deadline for submitting the bids has been set at January 12.

