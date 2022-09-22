Bahrain’s Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) is expected to announce the winner of its international tender for 72-megawatt (MW) multi-site, grid-connected solar photovoltaic (PV) power project in Sakhir in the first quarter of 2023.

The project is being procured as a Build-Own-Operate-Maintain (BOOM) contract for a 20-year period.

The Request for Proposal was issued on 17 August 2022 with bid submission deadline of 16 October 2022.

“The BOOM contract is expected to be awarded by early January 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves construction of rooftop, ground mounted and car park solar PV power plants and electric vehicle charging stations at Bahrain International circuit, University of Bahrain, Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority and Al Dana Amphitheatre.

The project is slated for completion by the second quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $100 million.

