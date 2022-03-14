UAE-based Azizi Developments said it has extended the agreement with Daikin for the supply of HVAC systems comprising its air-cooled chillers, fan coil units, and fresh-air handling units for the third phase of its flagship waterfront project in Dubai, Riviera.

Daikin is a leading Japanese innovator and worldwide provider of advanced, high-quality air conditioning and heating solutions.

Designed to introduce the French-Mediterranean lifestyle to Dubai, Riviera is part of Azizi's award-winning portfolio. It is a stylish waterfront-lifestyle destination located in the heart of MBR City, conveniently located in the midst of all the business, leisure and retail hubs of the city.

Riviera features three districts: an extensive retail boulevard, a lagoon walk with artisan eateries and boutiques, and Les Jardins - a vast, lush-green social space.

On the agreement’s extension, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "Having worked with this highly proficient partner on numerous projects before, we feel confident that they are the absolute best fit for the third phase of our pride and joy, Riviera. We are excited to build on our collaboration with this best-in-class, Japanese manufacturer."

"With its high-tech fan coil units, air handling units, and chiller systems, all of which exceed international standards in terms of build quality and energy efficiency, we’re thrilled to have this distinguished supplier on board for our prestigious developments, and are looking forward to providing the finest to our valued customers," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

