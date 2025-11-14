Doha, Qatar: The Public Works Authority ‘Ashghal’ announced completion of main works for the Design and Build Project for the TSE Seasonal Storage Lagoons – Phase 1.

The project comes as part of the Authority’s efforts to promote environmental sustainability and make optimal use of treated water and renewable water resources, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

Eng. Waled Al Ghoul, the project engineer from the Drainage Networks Projects Department at Ashghal, stated that the first phase of the project included the construction of five reservoirs (lagoons) with a total storage capacity of 22.5 million cubic metres, in addition to an evaporation pond with a capacity of 8.7 million cubic meters. He added that these reservoirs will be supplied with treated water from the Doha South Sewage Treatment Plant through the rising main (D-Line).

Eng. Waled Al-Ghoul explained that the project aims to balance the usage of treated water quantities produced throughout the year. Surplus water is stored during the winter season for reuse during the summer months when demand for treated water increases for irrigating green spaces, ornamental plants in public parks and along roads, and for supplying fodder farms. The treated water can also be used in cooling systems and dust control at work sites.

Eng. Waled emphasized Ashghal's commitment to implementing construction practices that contribute to enhancing environmental sustainability within the project. More than 8 million cubic metres of recycled excavation materials were reused to construct the storage lagoons, thus reducing resource waste. The project also contributes to providing an attractive natural environment for migratory birds such as pink flamingos, plovers, and other wild birds.

The project included the construction of a 6 km access road and a 25 km-long internal road network. A total of 8 km of water pipelines were also laid, including the necessary hydraulic components for supplying the reservoirs and transporting water between them. In addition, 8 buildings were constructed for operation and maintenance, along with electrical substations and other facilities.

It is worth noting that Ashghal achieved 10 million man-hours without a lost-time injury (LTI) during the implementation of the first phase of the project, which included deep excavation works carried out at depths of up to 10 metres below the ground, thanks to the authority’s keenness to apply the highest standards of occupational safety and health in all stages of implementation.​​

