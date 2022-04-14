The Arab Organisation for Industrialisation intends to postpone the development of the solar panel assembly line — which will reach a production capacity of 150 MW instead of the current 52 MW — until the completion of feasibility studies.

The Board of Directors of the company approved the development of the solar panel assembly line, but they demanded that an integrated study be conducted before contracting to develop the line with an international company, a senior official told Daily News Egypt.

The decision to develop the line was very welcomed by the officials of the Arab Organisation for Industrialisation, especially in light of the high prices of components and the value of freight as well as the rise in the price of the dollar, which will contribute to achieving many economic advantages for Egypt.

The capacity of the current line for assembling solar cells in the company is about 52 MW, and it sells the cells to Egyptian companies that install solar energy systems as well as in the projects it is contracted to launch solar plants with different capacities.

The criteria for the study to be launched include determining the needs of the Egyptian market for solar panels, ways to develop the technology used, the possibility of exporting to neighbouring countries, and other technical and legal matters, according to the official.

He also confirmed that the Arab Organisation for Industrialisation has assembled the latest solar panels according to the latest technological developments and that they will be used in solar power plant installation projects it will implement, most notably for the Decent Life Presidential Initiative.

The company has been deliberating on choosing between four companies — three German and one Spanish — that have submitted their offers to develop the solar cell assembly line, however, due to the constant developments in technology, a decision was made to hold off on accepting any offers until the completion of the studies.

The company aims to develop the new solar energy production assembly line to meet the needs of the local market and the projects it aims to implement as well as to export to Arab and African countries.

After the completion of the study, a tender will be issued to companies wishing to develop the production line for the solar panels, and it is expected that the companies that submitted their offers earlier to the Arab Organisation for Industrialisation will participate in it.