Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Company has won a 220 million Saudi riyals ($58.61 million) contract to expand a tertiary treatment plant in Dammam.

The contract includes expanding the plant with a capacity of 125,000 cubic metres per day and rehabilitating the existing plant, the Saudi-listed company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The financial impact of the contract is anticipated in the first quarter of 2025.In July, Alkhorayef Water received six new blanket purchase agreements worth $51 million from the state-run National Water Company (NWC) to install new water and wastewater connections.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

