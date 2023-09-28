Algeria has opened 73 local and international bids for 15 solar power projects that will have a combined generation capacity of 2,000 megawatts (MW), newspapers said on Wednesday.

State-owned Sonelgaz, which is in charge of electricity and gas distribution in the North African OPEC member, opened the bids on Tuesday, the Arabic language daily Elkhabar and other Algerian dailies said.

Sonelgas had earlier pre-qualified 77 of 90 bidding companies before excluding four other bidders to trim the list to 73 bids, the report said.

Tenders were issued internationally for the project, which comprises the construction of 15 solar power plants in 12 provinces, with a generation capacity of 80-220 MW each, according to the report.

“The project terms stipulate that winning foreign bidders must have at least 35 percent national participation in the project,” the paper said, adding that this could include supplying solar panels, cables, power generators and other equipment.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.