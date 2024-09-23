Algeria has launched a project to build three solar power plants in the Northern region along its border with Morocco as part of a scheme to gradually switch to renewable energy.

The OPEC oil producer this week started the construction of a 20-megawatt (MW) solar station in Bechar province, the first of three solar projects in the North, according to a report published on Sunday by the Algerian Elkhabar newspaper.

The two other stations have a production capacity of 80 MW and 120 MW respectively and both have been approved by the government, the report said.

In Early 2024, Algeria announced plans to build 15 solar power plants with a combined capacity of 2,000 MW within a renewable energy strategy until 2035.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

