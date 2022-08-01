Egypt’s production of hydropower decreased in FY2021/22 by about 6% to reach 13,800 GWh, compared to FY2020/21’s 14,700 GWh.

FY2019/20 was Egypt’s best year in terms of producing hydropower, as production reached 15,000 GWh, and it was a big jump in production at the time from FY2018/19’s 13,100 GWh, according to official data obtained by Daily News Egypt.

The main reason for the decline in production is due to the implementation of many maintenance programmes, which requires units to be out of service and thus not produce any electrical capacities. This is in addition to halting the operation of some units due to malfunctions and technical issues, according to a senior official in the Water Stations Authority.

There are six hydroelectric power stations in Egypt, including the High Dam with a maximum electrical load of 2,400 MW, Aswan Reservoir 1 with a capacity of 280 MW, Aswan Reservoir 2 with a capacity of 270 MW, Esna with a capacity of 84.4 MW, Naga Hammadi with a capacity of 66.2 MW, and Assiut with a capacity of 43.5 MW.

The operation of hydroelectric units varies from one station to another according to the maximum daily energy generated in GWh and the minimum daily energy generated.

The efficiency and quality of hydropower is between 82 to 90%, and it varies from one station to another according to their capabilities, operations, and maintenance, and all stations are ready for operation at any time, according to the official.

The Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy has developed a plan to increase the production capacity of hydropower in Egypt and is now negotiating with Chinese Sinohydro to implement a water pumping and storage project in the Ataka area with a capacity of 2,400 MW.

The project is scheduled to be financed through Chinese institutions and banks with soft interest, and the Electricity Holding Company will repay the loans over several years, according to Ahmed Mahina — First Undersecretary of the Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy for Research, Planning, and International Cooperation.

These measures come within the framework of Egypt’s keenness to increase hydropower capacity to reduce emissions and preserve the environment.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

