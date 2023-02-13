A major water project capable of supplying 1.760 million gallons of water per day to the Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdhar was launched by Dr Khalfan bin Said al Shueili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning, in the presence of senior government officials and dignitaries on Sunday.

Initiated and implemented by the Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company (OWWSC), the water project is one of its kind in the Middle East as is executed under extreme terrains at the height of 2,980 metres and encompasses the Saiq Plateau at 2,000 metres above sea level.

The project consists of six pumping stations aiming to strengthen water pumping. In addition, it includes four main water reservoirs with capacities ranging from 1,800 cubic metres to 5,000 cubic metres. In addition, it contains 23 sites for installing pressure equalisation devices to ensure the stability of the operational pressure of the water distribution networks around the clock.

"This project is a standalone one in the region as the plant. The water networks are built under extremely harsh circumstances on a mountain that stands above sea level at a cost of RO 41 million. It will provide 1.760 million gallons of water per day to the Wilayat as the new distribution networks have been successfully put into operation," said Ahmed bin Nasser al abri, Acting General Manager for the Plants and Transmissions Project at OWWSC.

He further said that the company had completed all works on the readiness of the pumping stations and works related to the completion of the main line of the pipeline supply project.

The project is considered one of the most important one the company is implementing as it crosses rugged terrains such as high mountains and steep slopes.

The project also has water transmission pipelines with a length of 36 km branching from the main from the desalination plant to Al Dakhiliyah Governorate, in addition to water supply networks with a length of 248 km to serve all villages, communities and modern infrastructure plans. The project also includes an integrated administrative building and advanced systems for water sterilisation and quality control.

"This project of independent water supply project for Al Jabal Al Akhdhar aims to make the area self-reliant in terms of potable water and to support tourism in the area, which is the highest peak in the region. The construction, which took years, was strenuous due to its geographical location," a spokesperson from the Diam told the Observer.

Although there are many pumping stations in the country, Al Jabal Al Akhdhar's supply was managed by the pumping station located in Barka.

The Al Jabal Al Akhdhar Water supply project, part of an investment initiative to provide drinking water to all of Oman's villages and towns, is also expected to spur tourism and economic development in this popular holiday destination in the governorate. When fully operational with a network of pipelines running a total length of 120 km, it will cover all parts of Al Jabal Al Akhdhar.

