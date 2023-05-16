As many as 114 small-scale solar photovoltaic (PV) systems have been connected to the local network in Muscat Governorate as of end-2022, up from 70 systems a year earlier, representing a jump of over 100 per cent year-on-year. It underscores the growing uptake of renewables as an alternative to gas-based electricity to power public and private establishments in the capital city.

According to Muscat Electricity Distribution Company (MEDC), the licensed distributor and supplier of electricity in Muscat Governorate, the installed slar systems offered 9,201 kW of production capacity as of end-2022, up from 6,996 kW a year earlier.

Salman Ali al Hattali, Acting CEO, commented: “Oman Vision 2040 and the National Energy Strategy sets out a target of 20 per cent of electricity from renewables by 2030. MEDC remains committed to support this in view of its scope and regulatory obligations.”

He further added: “We have connected 41 Solar PV systems with DC capacity 2,276.07 kW in 2022 compared to 27 systems and AC capacity (kW) 3,177.5 in the prior year. This makes us reach total of 114 Solar PV systems connected with a total production capacity of 9,201 kW since the beginning of Renewable Energy Implementation in 2017.”

Investors in small-scale solar capacity include, among others, government and private schools, shopping malls and commercial establishments, property developers and leading corporates.

Listing some of the successes of the past year, Al Hattali said the rollout of Automated Metering Reading (AMR) continued to make headway in 2022 in line with the utility’s Digital Strategy. A total of around 50K smart meters were installed in 2022, taking the total to over 80K since the start of the programme, he noted.

“This is a step forward towards smart transformation, increased reliance on Artificial Intelligence, Data Accuracy, and enhanced ability to provide consumption and billing insights to the customers. This is also expected to result in operational efficiencies and reducing system losses,” the Acting CEO stated in the company’s newly launched 2022 Annual Report.

MEDC, part of Nama Group, generated revenue of RO 367.220 million in 2022, which was marginally up by 1.29 per cent over the previous year’s total. The company recorded a gross profit of RO 45.596 million and a net profit of RO 6.506 million for the year.

MEDC has a customer base of around 438K accounts in its license area.

