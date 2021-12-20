ArabFinance: Egypts President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi inspected a number of projects to develop Greater Cairo, including roads, axes and bridges, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

He also inspected the project of developing Historical Cairo and turning it to a modern tourist destination with services.

The spokesman said that Sisi toured development work underway in Old Cairo and the Cairo Citadel Aqueduct that stretches from Fom Al-Khalig area to Salah El-Din Al-Ayoubi Citadel.

He also inspected the ongoing construction works at Hassaballah El-Kafrawi corridor that connects South Cairo with East Cairo and areas of New Cairo through El-Moshir Mohamed Fahmy axis.