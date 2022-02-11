MOSCOW- Russia's second-largest oil producer Lukoil LKOH.MM could start production at Block 10 in Iraq in 2024, Interfax news agency reported on Friday, citing a note from VTB Capital.

VTB Capital also said that Lukoil expected to reach the pre-pandemic daily liquids production level of about 1.6 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2022, with further growth to 1.7 million bpd, or more than 84 million tonnes, in 2024.

Lukoil has also confirmed 2022 capex guidance at 550 billion roubles ($7.3 billion), according to VTB Capital. ($1 = 75.4050 roubles)

