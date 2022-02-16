Université Française d'Égypte (UFE) will build a new campus, spread over an area of about 34,000 square metres in Shorouk city, East Cairo at an investment of 700 million Egyptian pounds ($45 million), its president said.

Denis Darpy told Zawya projects that the new 3,000-student capacity campus will include faculties of arts, design, fashion, textile, and by 2024, a department for medicine in parternship with an Egyptian university.

He said the new campus is being designed on sustainablity and energy saving principles.

Darpy said the design contract would be awarded through a competitive bidding process with joint ventures between Egyptian and French companies eligible to bid.

The project is expected to be completed in two years from the start of construction, which is expected to start in the next months.

Darpy said the UFE relies on a large consortium of universities that grant French diplomas recognised in Europe and accredited in Egypt. Its partners include Paris I Panthéon-Sorbonne University, Sorbonne Nouvelle University, Nantes University, Haute Alsace University and the INSA of Strasbourg.

In June 2021, UFE had said in a statement that an agreement has been inked with Wadi El-Nile Company for Contracting and Real Estate Investments to construct the new campus located at the Private Education Complex in New Cairo.

