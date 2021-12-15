Saudi Telecom Company (STC) announced on Tuesday that it has completed a communication network project for the recently opened land bridge and border port between Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman in a record period of 180 days.

The land bridge and border port lies between Al Batha area in Al-Ahsa governorate in Saudi Arabia and Umm Al-Zamoul in Al-Dhahirah Governorate in Oman.

The project involved laying a optical fibre network along the land bridge and installing and connecting 40 mobile towers with optical fibres to ensure 100 percent network coverage, the company’s press statement said.

It said fibre-optic cables exceeding 630 kilometres in length were laid using 10 local contractors, more than 80 high-tech machines and equipment, and 1,500 workers and technicians, working round the clock in difficult and tough terrains.

The land port service and the entities working in it will benefit from high internet speeds that support 100 GB of data, the statement said.

