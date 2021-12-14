Saudi-based NEOM Green Hydrogen Company, a Joint Venture between NEOM, ACWA Power and Air Products, has awarded Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers a contract to fabricate and supply a more than two-gigawatt (2 GW) electrolysis plant for one of the world’s largest green hydrogen projects at NEOM.

Thyssenkrupp Uhde will engineer, procure and fabricate the plant based on their large-scale 20-megawatt alkaline water electrolysis module, JV partner Air Products said in a statement.

Upon commissioning, the facility will produce hydrogen to be synthesised into carbon-free ammonia for export exclusively by Air Products to global markets.

Engineering and procurement activities have been initiated, and the start of production is scheduled for 2026, the Air Products statement said.

“With this gigawatt project, we are committed to invest into ramping up our manufacturing capacities further. We also aim for a strong local setup which is key to delivering customised service solutions throughout the entire plant life-cycle and enables our strategic partner in their vision to become a global decarbonization pioneer,” Denis Krude, CEO of Thyssenkrupp Uhde Chlorine Engineers said.

Samir J Serhan, Chief Operating Officer at Air Products, said “This project milestone with Thyssenkrupp furthers our strong progress at NEOM to deliver carbon-free hydrogen on a massive scale in the Kingdom and for the world. The development and execution of this innovative megaproject is one of many required to drive a successful energy transition, and we look forward to continuing to develop, build, own and operate facilities that help address the world’s significant energy and environmental challenges. This project is the kick-off to become a frontrunner in the green hydrogen economy.”

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@refinitiv.com)

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Read our full disclaimer policy here.

© ZAWYA 2021