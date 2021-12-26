OPEC member Kuwait has completed designs for 15 new petrol stations and will soon issue tenders for the projects, a local newspaper said on Sunday.

The state-owned Kuwait National Petroleum Company (KNPC), the Gulf emirate’s downstream investment arm, is awaiting approval from the Central Agency for Public Tenders to invite bids for the new stations, the Arabic language daily Alanba said.

The new pumps are part of 100 petrol stations approved by Kuwait 3 years ago within a long-term development plan that envisages population growth and expansion of residential areas through the country, the paper said.

It quoted KNPC sources as saying the 100-station project has been split into 5 contracts, the first of which comprises the building of 18 stations.

All the 18 stations were completed in Dec 2021 while the new 15 facilities would be commissioned in late 2025, the report said, adding that the entire project is expected to be finished by early 2028.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@refinitiv.com)

© ZAWYA 2021