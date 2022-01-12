Kuwait is putting together a comprehensive roadmap to address the energy transition agenda, according to energy industry expert.

Sara Akbar, Chairperson &CEO OiLSERV, Kuwait and Non-Executive Director, Petrofac said that “a committee is working on a national energy agenda until 2035 with specific targets and projects to address the energy transition agenda.”

The plan will include carbon sequestration, emission control, field development and renewables, she said speaking at the 12th UAE Energy Forum organised by Gulf Intelligence Wednesday.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE have led climate stewardship in the region by setting clear targets for achieving climate neutrality and developing the hydrogen economy.

Sara said Kuwait lagged behind its neighbouring countries due to a political stalemate between the parliament and the government over the last couple of years, but climate reporting requirements at the COP 27 and the global energy transition momentum is pushing the country to expedite climate action.

“The picture will dramatically change from now on as there has been a breakthrough between the parliament and the government”, she said.

